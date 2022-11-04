TD Securities Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$180.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.08.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$123.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.00. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$145.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.