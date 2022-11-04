TD Securities Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$180.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.08.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$123.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.00. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$145.89.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total transaction of C$6,614,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,492,303.79.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

