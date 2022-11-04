Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $40.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $23.63 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.