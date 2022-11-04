Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.98. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

