Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.10) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. set a €3.50 ($3.50) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.10) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Shares of O2D stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €2.22 ($2.22). The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.61. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.03). The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

