Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,242,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Waste Management by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 187,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Waste Management by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 52,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,526. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

