Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $371.93. 220,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

