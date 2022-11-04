Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,409 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after acquiring an additional 140,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after purchasing an additional 150,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. 44,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,620. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

