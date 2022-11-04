Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.10. 115,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,302. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.