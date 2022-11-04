Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $10,844,284 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RMD stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.35. 19,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.