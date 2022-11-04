Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,982 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 334,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,682. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.