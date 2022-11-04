Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Moderate Risk” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.22 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.71%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE HVT opened at $29.90 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $329,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $329,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $100,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,212 shares of company stock valued at $717,400. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading

