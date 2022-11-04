Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,815,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,944 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.63% of Teradyne worth $520,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.03. 48,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,243. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

