Terreno Realty Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 121.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 68.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 18.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 27.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

