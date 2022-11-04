Tether Gold Price Hits $1,663.74 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $80.61 million and approximately $398,433.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,663.74 or 0.08014507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.26 or 0.31826286 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012430 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.