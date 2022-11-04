TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.56.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock opened at $89.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

