The Debt Box (DEBT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for about $14.13 or 0.00068926 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.53 or 0.31184257 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012190 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.