The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $124,418.40 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Beth Laughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.80. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $25.65.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. GAP’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. GAP’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GAP by 31.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in GAP by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 931,496 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPS. UBS Group lowered their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

