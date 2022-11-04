The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.