The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. 1,246,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,529. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,331,077. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after buying an additional 947,221 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 736,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 665,100 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,531,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.