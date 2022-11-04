The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGL opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.15.
The LGL Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.