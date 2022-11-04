The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

NYSE PNC opened at $153.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

