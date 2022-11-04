The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.4 %

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 212,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $319.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average of $142.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

