The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Capco Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Capco Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,742 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 13.9% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $46,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 99,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 125.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Progressive Price Performance

Insider Activity at Progressive

Shares of PGR traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.29. 54,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.