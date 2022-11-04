The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. 50,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,931. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

