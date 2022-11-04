The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Reduced by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 94.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Trade Desk by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

TTD opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 702.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

