Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Decreased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,845,100. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $526.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

