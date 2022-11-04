TheStreet Downgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to D+

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.