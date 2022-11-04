Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,273 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 175,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

