Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trex worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trex by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $12,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 186,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $39.98 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

