Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.21 Million in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the first quarter valued at $171,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 23.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sovos Brands news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 1,275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $17,046,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,265,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,264,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $17,046,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,265,129 shares in the company, valued at $752,264,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,828,000 shares of company stock worth $131,472,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sovos Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.03. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.