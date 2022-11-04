Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $150.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

