Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 172,956 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after buying an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SEA by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in SEA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance cut their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

NYSE SE opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $363.81.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

