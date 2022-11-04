Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,668 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Hudbay Minerals worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $640,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,680,000. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 8.4 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

