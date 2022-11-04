Threshold (T) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $274.44 million and $4.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,169.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007969 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00022811 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02644401 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $5,569,684.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

