Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Up 22.2%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 3,097,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 643% from the average daily volume of 417,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.61.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

