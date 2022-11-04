Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Up 22.2%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 3,097,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 643% from the average daily volume of 417,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).
Tlou Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.61.
About Tlou Energy
Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
See Also
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.