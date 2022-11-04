TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.93. 220,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

