TMD Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 23.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $55,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. The company had a trading volume of 139,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

