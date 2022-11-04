Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $29.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.37.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $631,717.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST opened at $19.84 on Friday. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.