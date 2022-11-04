Tokocrypto (TKO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $802,471.00

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a market cap of $126.00 million and approximately $802,471.00 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.54 or 0.31879213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.