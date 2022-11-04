Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.30 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.30 billion and $10.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00007908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,067.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00044394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00256579 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.60779648 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $8,985,485.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

