Topgolf Callaway Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 15,222 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 712% compared to the average daily volume of 1,875 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 7.9 %

MODG stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 83,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,287. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

