Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$116.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.56.

TIH traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$103.88. 31,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.12. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$124.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,629 shares in the company, valued at C$18,546,529. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$222,525. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,546,529. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $1,179,792.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

