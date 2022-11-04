Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

