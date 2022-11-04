Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

