TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.32.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 821,538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 593,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 360,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 316,012 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 809,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 229,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

