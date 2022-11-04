TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.32.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransGlobe Energy
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransGlobe Energy (TGA)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.