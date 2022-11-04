TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $147,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.55. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
