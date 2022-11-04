TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.86 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.
TransUnion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRU remained flat at $50.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,041. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,483,000 after purchasing an additional 534,533 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Featured Stories
