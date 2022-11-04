TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRU remained flat at $50.98 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,041. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,483,000 after purchasing an additional 534,533 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

