Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.48

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 32718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

TVTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 688,815 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after acquiring an additional 684,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 639,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,978,000 after buying an additional 317,400 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

