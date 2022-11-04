TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.40 EPS.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.14. TriNet Group has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.25.

In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,777,101.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,828 shares of company stock worth $1,495,992. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

