TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $270.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $322.92.

